Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Jiri Vesely from Czech Republic during his fourth round match against at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Jiri Vesely from Czech Republic reacts during his fourth round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after beating Jiri Vesely from Czech Republic in his fourth round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Spain tennis great Rafael Nadal defeated Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 here Monday to to book a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time since 2011, when he went on to the final.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was untouchable on serve against Vesely in the first two sets and conceded service only once, in the sixth game of the third set.