Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal and Spanish NBA player Ricky Rubio preside over the 2022 graduation ceremony at the Rafa Nadal International School in Manacor, Spain, on 8 June 2022. A total of 33 students received their diplomas at the ceremony, which was held at the indoor tennis facility of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar. EFE/ Cati Cladera

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal and countryman and veteran NBA player Ricky Rubio presided Wednesday over a graduation ceremony for 33 students of the Rafa Nadal International School, an institution located within the tennis academy founded by the current Grand Slam record holder.

Limping noticeably but without the crutches he used after undergoing "pulsed radiofrequency stimulation" treatment at Barcelona's Teknon clinic for a chronic left-foot injury, the 36-year-old Nadal congratulated the students on completing a portion of their studies and advised them to be "perseverant and humble" in pursuing their dreams.