Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against David Goffin at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

David Goffin in action during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against David Goffin at the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Rafael Nadal, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Saturday ruthlessly routed Belgium's David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 to reach his 11th final of the Barcelona Open, an ATP World Tour 500 clay-court tournament.

Nadal, who has never lost a Barcelona Open final, will square off against Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who knocked out fifth-seed Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta.