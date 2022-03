Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Gael Monfils of France during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2022. Monfils won 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serve to Daniel Evans of Great Britain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2022. Nadal won 7-5, 6-3. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Daniel Evans of Great Britain during early-round action at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2022. Nadal won 7-5, 6-3. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and extend his unbeaten run at the start of the 2022 season to 17 matches.

After rallying from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to defeat American Sebastian Korda in his opening contest on Saturday at this ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event, the fourth-ranked Spaniard had less difficulty against a talented but undersized opponent.