Top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain on Tuesday began his Australian Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 win against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

The win in straight sets could boost the confidence of the World No. 1, who is aiming to win his 20th Grand Slam.