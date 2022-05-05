Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9) in the round of 16 of the Madrid Open on 5 May 2022. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Rafael Nadal has reached the home stretch of the Madrid Open after narrowly overcoming David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9) on Thursday in a round-of-16 contest in which he was pushed around more than usual from the baseline and had to stave off four match points.

Playing in his first clay-court tournament of the season and just his second match since sustaining a stress fracture in one of his ribs at a hard-court event in Indian Wells, California, in March, the world No. 4 was clearly far from his best level.