epa07276472 Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks to journalists during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

epa07276468 Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks to journalists during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks to journalists during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Spain's Rafael Nadal said Saturday he was feeling healthy and approaching full fitness ahead of next week's Australian Open, after his rival, Britain's Andy Murray, announced plans to retire due to injury.

Nadal, who won the Melbourne tournament in 2009 and has been dogged by injury problems for much of his own career, was forced to retire from last year's quarter-final against Marin Cilic.