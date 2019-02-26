Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, currently world number two in the men's rankings has said that a key to his success has been to find time to invest in his happiness.

Speaking to a press conference Monday, the Spaniard, who was set to take part in the Mexican Open tournament which he has previously won in both 2005 and 2013, said that although tennis has been an important aspect of his life, he did not spend all his time thinking about it and that he often plays other sports and activities to make him happy.