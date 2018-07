Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal addresses a press conference for the official presentation of Challenger Tour Rafa Nadal Banc Sabadell tennis tournament at Rafa Nadal Academy, in Manacor, in Spain's Balearic Islands, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LLITERES

Spanish tennis great and current world No. 1 Rafael Nadal said on Wednesday that throughout his career, he has been driven by the thrill of the competition rather than a desire to win 100 percent of his matches.

On Wednesday, the 17-time Grand Slam champion presented a new tournament bearing his name: the Rafa Nadal Open, part of the ATP Challenger tour, to be held in his home city Manacor on the island of Mallorca from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2.