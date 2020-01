Nick Kyrgios of Australia (R) reacts next to coach Lleyton Hewitt (L) after losing the semi-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Danil Medvedev of Russia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their semi-final on day 9 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on while in action against Danil Medvedev of Russia during their semi-final match on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 11 January 2020.EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after the semi-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Danil Medvedev of Russia during their semi-final match on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after his win over Alex De Minaur of Australia during the semi-final on day nine of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Rafael Nadal was on Saturday forced to dig deep for his 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Australia's Alex de Miñaur to set up a Spain-Serbia final in the ATP Cup.

De Miñaur hit his stride to seize the first set from the world number one, who was up against strong crowd support for the local player at the Ken Roswell Arena in Sydney. EFE-EPA