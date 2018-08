Rafael Nadal of Spain plays during a practice session in Arthur Ashe Stadium a day before the start of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 26 August 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal and American Serena Williams will be the big names during the US Open's first night this coming week, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "Open Era."

The venue - once again - will be the majestic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the biggest names in tennis will gather, players who have won 40 individual Grand Slam titles.