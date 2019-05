Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the third round of the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to hit a backhand during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Frances Tiafoe of the United States hits a backhand during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a serve during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Frances Tiafoe of the United States in action during his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Rafael Nadal showed signs of rounding into championship form in a 6-3, 6-4 third-round victory Thursday night over Frances Tiafoe at the Madrid Open, one of the biggest clay-court events of the season.

The Spanish five-time champion rolled through the early part of the match but then faced stiffer resistance toward the end from the 21-year-old Tiafoe, a talented opponent who still lacks experience on tennis' slowest surface.