Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal prevailed in his 2019 Monte Carlo Masters debut over his countryman Roberto Bautista Agut, the 6-1,6-1 win taking one hour and 16 minutes and placing him just one step away from his 70th career triumph in the French tourney.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after his win over fellow Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista in their second-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
Spain’s Roberto Bautista during a second-round match against fellow Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem during a second-round match against Martin Klizan of Slovakia at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
Slovakian tennis player Martin Klizan during a second-round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
German tennis player Alexander Zverev during a second-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime during a second-round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier
French tennis player Pierre Hugues Herbert during a second-round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier