Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win against Sebastian Korda of the United States during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2022. EFE-EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Spain’s Rafael Nadal came back from 2-5 down in the third set Saturday to defeat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6 and 7-6 (3), improve his perfect 2022 record to 16-0 and advance to the third round of the Indian Wells tournament.