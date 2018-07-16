Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) at the net with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after he lost in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men's singles final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd after losing his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Spainish tennis great Rafael Nadal continued to hold the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released Monday, despite his Wimbledon semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who went on to win the tournament and secure his return to the top 10.

Djokovic's victory at Wimbledon on Sunday bumped him up 11 places to world No. 10, after he overpowered Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in a lopsided final, taking home the trophy for the fourth time in his career.