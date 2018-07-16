Spainish tennis great Rafael Nadal continued to hold the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released Monday, despite his Wimbledon semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who went on to win the tournament and secure his return to the top 10.
Djokovic's victory at Wimbledon on Sunday bumped him up 11 places to world No. 10, after he overpowered Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in a lopsided final, taking home the trophy for the fourth time in his career.