Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina to win the men's final on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals' men's world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic jumped three spots to third after Sunday when he captured his third US Open title and 14th overall grand slam with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who fell to fourth spot.