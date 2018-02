Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to hold the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released on Monday, while Switzerland's Roger Federer maintained a close second with a chance to overtake the injured Spaniard.

To dethrone Nadal and reclaim the lead for the first time since Oct. 2012, Federer will need to reach the semifinals in the Rotterdam Open this week, from which Nadal has been absent while recovering from leg surgery.