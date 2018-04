Roger Federer in action against Argetine Juan Martin Del Potro in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Rafael Nadal in action during a practice session held at the bullring in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Kai Forsterling

Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Last week, Nadal dethroned Switzerland's Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who fell to second place following his loss in the first match of the Miami Open last month, after which he announced he would skip the entire clay-court season, including the French Open.