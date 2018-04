Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his quarter final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,770 points.

Nadal dethroned Switzerland's Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who fell to the second place after he lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at Miami Open's round of 64 in March.