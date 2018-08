Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, US, on Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the final match of the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,040 points, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic jumped four positions to sixth.

Nadal, who stayed atop the rankings table despite not playing last week, was followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in second and third place respectively.