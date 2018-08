Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final match of the Rogers Cup Men's Tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,220 average points ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

On Sunday, Nadal claimed his 33rd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title, earning a total of 80 career titles, after his victory at the Canadian open 6-2, 7-6(4) against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who jumped 12 spots to world No. 15 for being a runner up at the tournament.