Spain's Rafael Nadal retained the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic came in second.

Roger Federer of Switzerland remained in the third spot for the second consecutive week, ahead of Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and Germany's Alexander Zverev, respectively.