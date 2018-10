Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,260 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

This week's top 10 remained unchanged except for Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who exchanged places to be ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.