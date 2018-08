Vasek Pospisil of Canada hits a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Vasek Pospisil of Canada during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Spain's Rafael Nadal sealed his place in the third round of the US Open after defeating Canadian Vasek Pospisil in straight sets at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

The world number one had to overcome a second set wobble, when he trailed the 88th ranked player 4-2, before winning four consecutive games to seal the set and prevail 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.