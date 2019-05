Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal (R) and Feliciano Lopez (L) attend the presentation of the Mutua Madrid Open 2019, at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal poses during the presentation of the Mutua Madrid Open 2019, at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's Rafael Nadal will face the winner of a match between Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the 2019 Madrid Open, while the soon-to-be retired David Ferrer is set to meet Roberto Bautista Agut in a first round match.

Nadal, who has a record of five Madrid Open titles, will be seeded second behind Serbian two-time champion Novak Djokovic, who will play the winner between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and a to-be-determined qualifier.