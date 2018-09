Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in action against countryman David Ferrer at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

The captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team, Sergi Bruguera, and the president of the Spanish Royal Tennis Federation (RFET), Miguel Diaz Roma (R), hold a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is to lead Spain's national tennis team against titleholder France in the upcoming Davis Cup semifinal, Spain captain Sergi Bruguera announced Monday.

The Spanish team also includes Pablo Carreño Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers for the tie scheduled for Sept. 14-16 at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in the northern French city of Lille.