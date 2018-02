Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand against American Sam Querrey during the Mexican Open final in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 4, 2017. EPA- EFE/Jose Mendez

Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal is set to return to action this week at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, where he will face countryman Feliciano Lopez.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who has not played since being injured at the Australian Open, will play the 36-year-old Lopez, the world No. 37, on Monday.