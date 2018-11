Rafael Nadal of Spain holds a press conference to announce his withdrawal from the tournament at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 0ct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Monday announced he will miss the season-ending ATP Finals in London due to an abdominal injury, and will also undergo right ankle surgery within the next few hours.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion had to withdraw from the recent Paris Masters tournament due to his abdominal issue, handing the world No. 1 spot to Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday.