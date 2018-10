Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal poses for photographers during the presentation of his newest tennis academy in the Mexican Caribbean, in Manacor, Balearic Islands, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cati Cladera

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (L), managing director of Matutes group, Abel Matutes (C), and Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal (R), pose for photographers during the presentation of Nadal's newest tennis academy in the Mexican Caribbean, in Manacor, Balearic Islands,Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cati Cladera

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, currently world No. 1, announced on Tuesday that he will open a branch of his tennis academy at a resort hotel in Mexico next month, which will be his academy's first expansion abroad.

Set to be located in a tourist complex on the Caribbean coast near the city of Cancun, the venture will be a branch of the Rafa Nadal Sports Center located in Manacor, Nadal's hometown on the Balearic island of Mallorca.