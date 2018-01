Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (R) speaking with coach Carlos Moya during a training session ahead of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TENNIS AUSTRALIA/FIONA HAMILTON

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain intends to compete in the Kooyong Classic exhibition tennis tournament in Melbourne, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is set to compete in the tournament, scheduled to take place Jan. 9-12, after a troublesome elbow injury forced him to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi and the ATP Brisbane International in Australia.