Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal will prepare for Wimbledon starting next week with practice sessions on the grass courts used for the Mallorca Open, a WTA event in Spain, tournament organizers said Saturday.

After extending his record haul of French Open titles to 11 by winning Roland Garros last Sunday, the world No. 1 withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships, a key Wimbledon tune-up to be played in London from June 18-24.