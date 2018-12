Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his semi final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal said Friday that he will skip the match for third place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship as a precaution.

The 32-year-old Nadal returned to the court here Friday for the first time since injury forced him to retire from a US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro on Sept. 7.