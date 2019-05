Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal seems to have rediscovered his form ahead of the French Open, where he is bidding for a record-extending 12th title.

Nadal grabbed his first title of the season at the Italian Open last week with a statement victory over world No.1 Novak Djokovic, after three semifinal exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.