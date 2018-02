Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal speaks during an interview with EFE in Acapulco's harbour, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal will take on countryman Feliciano Lopez, the world No. 37, on Tuesday at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, making his return to the ATP World Tour after a layoff of more than a month.

The 31-year-old Nadal has a 9-4 head-to-head record against the 36-year-old Lopez.