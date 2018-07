Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin during Wimbledon second-round play at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin celebrates after winning a point during his Wimbledon second-round match against Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his Wimbledon second-round victory over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeated Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in second-round action Thursday at Wimbledon.

The two-time champion at tennis' grass-court Grand Slam event needed two hours and 23 minutes to reach the third round at the All England Club for the second straight year.