Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his match against Frances Tiafoe of US at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, world No. 2, will seek his ninth crown at the Italian Open, scheduled for May 13-19, the last stop before the French Open.

Nadal, who first won the title in 2005 and then repeated his success in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2018, is the second seed on the Roman clay courts, behind world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, a four-time Italian Open champion.