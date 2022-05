Paris (France), 29/05/2022.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in their fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 29/05/2022.- Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) shakes hands with Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada after winning their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal took five sets to vanquish Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 at the French Open on Sunday, but now he moves ahead to the quarterfinals where he will face off against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

This is the third time in the 112 matches he has played in Paris where the Spaniard has taken the maximum number of sets to defeat his rival, emerging victorious all three times.