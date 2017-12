Rafael Nadal of Spain greets supporters after losing his match against David Goffin of Belgium during their group stage match during the ATP Finals in London, Britain, on Nov. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Spanish tennis player and world number one Rafael Nadal will not compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the 10th edition of which is to take place between Dec. 28-30 in Abu Dhabi, the tournament's organizers confirmed Saturday.

The Spaniard will be replaced by his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut, currently world no. 20.