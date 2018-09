Rafael Nadal of Spain receives medical treatment as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their semi-final match on the twelfth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spain tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, world No. 1, announced his withdrawal on Wednesday from his upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai due to a knee injury.

The same injury forced Nadal, 32, out of the US Open on Sept. 7 during his semifinal match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, and also caused him to miss the Davis Cup semifinal over the weekend, in which Spain lost 3-0 to France.