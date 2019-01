South African tennis star Kevin Anderson hits a forehand during an exhibition match against South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ali Haider

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the championship match of the ATP World Tour Finals, a year-end, indoor event played at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal competes at the US Open in New York. EPA-EFE/File

Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev and South African world No. 6 Kevin Anderson will head up the men's field at this year's Mexican Open tennis tournament.

The director of this hard-court ATP and WTA tennis event, which will be held from Feb. 25 until March 2 in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, on Wednesday confirmed the presence of those three stars.