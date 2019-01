FC Nantes shirt tribute for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala, who went missing on 21 January 2019 after a light aicraft he was travelling in from Nantes to Cardiff disapeared over the English Channel, ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/EDWARD BOONE

Nantes avoided defeat at home against Saint Etienne with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, in their Stade de la Beaujoire, on the 22nd matchday of the Ligue 1, a game that had been postponed after the plane accident of their former player Argentine Emiliano Sala.

Before the beginning of the match, the player, who had played for Nantes but was just starting with Cardiff, received a moving tribute in the stadium, where a giant banner was unfurled in his tribute.