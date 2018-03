Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Naomi Osaka beat the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-3 in one hour 18 minutes on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, where she will meet Romania's Simona Halep.

Osaka, who has reached her biggest career semifinal, will face the world number one, who defeated Croatia's Petra Martic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Wednesday.