Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned world number 1 Simona Halep of Romania in the semi-final at Indian Wells on Friday night.
The 20-year-old world number 44 made light work of Halep, beating her in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 in just 64 minutes of play.
Naomi Osaka from Japan in action during her semi-final match against Simona Halep from Romania at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON
Simona Halep from Romania leaves the court after her semi-final defeat against Naomi Osaka from Japan at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON
Simona Halep from Romania in action during her semi-final match against Naomi Osaka from Japan at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON
