Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne jubilates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maurizio Brambatti

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (R) and Napoli's Raul Albiol in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Peri

Lazio's Milan Badelj (L) and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Peri

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (R) scores the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maurizio Brambatti

Napoli, headed by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Maurizio Sarri over the summer, played their first match of the new season of Italian soccer's first division Serie A, beating Lazio 2-1 on the Roman team's home field.

The Neapolitans were behind 0-1 after Ciro Immobile scored in the 25th minute, though they soon reacted and took the lead with goals by Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne.