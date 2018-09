Matthijs De Light (R) of the Netherlands in action with Romania's Vlad Chiriches (L) during the International Friendly soccer match between Romania and the Netherlands at National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches sustained a severe torn knee ligament injury that requires surgery, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

The Romania defender, 28, was forced off the field in the 31st minute during his national team's 0-0 draw against Montenegro in their UEFA Nations League clash on Sept. 7.