Napoli was held to a 0-0 home draw against last-placed Chievo Verona in Serie A on Sunday, extending Juventus' lead in the Italian league to eight points.

Napoli could not take advantage of their ball possession and chances, were unable to get past Chievo's defense and did not pose much threat to goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino.