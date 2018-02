Napoli's Allan (L) celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Insigne (C) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and SPAL Ferrara at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and SPAL Ferrara at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and SPAL Ferrara at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli on Sunday pulled off its ninth victory in a row, beating SPAL 1-0 to return to the top spot in the Serie A league table in the 25th round of the Italian league.

Napoli extended SPAL's winless run, with the latter still failing to find success in 2018 over eight straight matches.