Napoli's Marek Hamsik (R) reacts after the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Napoli in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Napolis Lorenzo Insigne (R) in action against Red Stars El Fardou Ben (L) during UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Napoli in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and SSC Napoli in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Carlo Ancelotti’s first Champions League match since his return to coaching in Italy with Napoli ended in a goalless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Lorenzo Insigne came closest to finding the net during a tight game, his long range effort crashing off the crossbar with goalkeeper Milan Borjan left helpless.