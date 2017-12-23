Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (R) and Sampdoria's Matias Silvestre in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs UC Sampdoria at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Allan (2-R) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs UC Sampdoria at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Marek Hamsik celebrates scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs UC Sampdoria at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli on Saturday continued to lead the Serie A table after beating Sampdoria 3-2 in 18th round.

Napoli came from behind to seal the win over the visitors at San Paolo stadium.