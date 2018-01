Napoli's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during theItalian Serie A soccer match Atalanta vs Napoli at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Napoli's players celebrates after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match Atalanta vs Napoli at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Napoli's forward Dries Mertens (R) scores the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Atalanta vs Napoli at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Napoli on Sunday earned a hard fought 1-0 victory against hosts Atalanta in the 21st round of the Italian first division league, strengthening its grip over the Serie A top spot.

Returning to competition after a two-week break, Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens scored a goal in the 65th minute, which proved to be decisive.